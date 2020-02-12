Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SANDRA O'CONNOR

SANDRA O'CONNOR Obituary
O'CONNOR, Sandra In Brighton, formerly of Bunclody, County Wexford, Ireland, suddenly on February 11, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Furlong) O'Connor. Sister of Marian McDonagh and her husband Tom of Newton, Paddy O'Connor, Vanessa Gahan and her husband Chris, all of Ireland, and the late Kieran O'Connor. Aunt of Dillon, Katie, Leah, Conor and Ava. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, on Friday, February 14th, from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral and Burial will be held in Bunclody, County Wexford, Ireland. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
