|
|
SANDLER, Sandra Ruth Sandra Ruth Sandler entered into rest on August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Sandler. Loving mother of Audrey and James Foster of Boston, Patti and Alan Menkes of Toronto, and Pam and Rick Davis of Dover, NH. Adored Grandmother of Marisa and Daniel Klass, Jared and Megan Menkes, Kirsten Menkes and Jamie Firsten, Alex and Claire Foster, Zach and Janie Foster, Jessica and Matt Margolis, Stephanie and Joe Hannasch, and proud great-grandmother of 17. Devoted daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Segall. Dear sister of Brenda and Herb Thaler and Allen Sandler and his late wife Abby. Compassionately cared for by her team of angels. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Elohim Music Fund at www.tbewellesley.org or by check to 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, MA 02481. She will remain forever in our hearts. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019