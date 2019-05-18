SHOCKETT, Sandra Ruth "Sandy" Age 91, of Newton Centre passed away on May 14, 2019. Sandra was the devoted daughter of the late Minnie and Max Gerstein, best friend and sister of the late Helene J. Gerstein, caring niece of the late Bertha Gerstein, beloved wife of the late Myer A. Shockett and loving mother of the late Michael Shockett, and Penny Shockett and her partner John P. O'Reilly. Sandra grew up in Boston and attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School. She had several years of training in dance that she enjoyed sharing. After working for several years as a legal secretary in Boston, she married a persistent suitor and started a family. Sandra was a cherished daughter, sister, and niece, a partner and friend to her husband with whom she matched smarts, wits, and many competitive Scrabble games, and most importantly, she was eternally the most devoted of mothers. Services will be private. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019