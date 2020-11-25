SACCO, Sandra (Foti) Of Medford, November 20th. Beloved wife of George R. Sacco. Loving mother of Brian Sacco and his wife Jill, and Eric Sacco and his wife Elyse, all of Salem, NH. Loving grandmother of Eric, Ashley, Bailey, Luke, Lilly, Brady and Daniel. Dear sister of Teresa Busalacchi and her husband John of Stoneham and Peter Foti of Woburn. Dear aunt to Adam Busalacchi and many other nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD, Monday, November 30th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-7 PM. Burial Services will be conducted at a later date. Please follow social distancing protocols while attending services. Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra's name to the Mass. General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, for the Oncology Dept. at the Yawkey Center. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington