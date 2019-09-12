|
|
SIDELL, Sandra Of Braintree, formerly of Sharon, MA, passed away peacefully on Sept. 10 at 83 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Jacob and Ann (Lipsitz) Linsky. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Sidell. Loving mother of Scott Sidell of Andover, Denise Fisher of Hull and Robin Bengtson & her husband Russell of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Thomas John "TJ", Matthew, Daniel, Jacqueline, Evan and the late Dena Marie. Dear sister of the late Helen Cohen, Minnie Yaffee and Barbara Rickard. Chapel Service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10am. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial observances will be held at the home of Robin and Russell Bengtson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019