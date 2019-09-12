Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA SIDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA SIDELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA SIDELL Obituary
SIDELL, Sandra Of Braintree, formerly of Sharon, MA, passed away peacefully on Sept. 10 at 83 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Jacob and Ann (Lipsitz) Linsky. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Sidell. Loving mother of Scott Sidell of Andover, Denise Fisher of Hull and Robin Bengtson & her husband Russell of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Thomas John "TJ", Matthew, Daniel, Jacqueline, Evan and the late Dena Marie. Dear sister of the late Helen Cohen, Minnie Yaffee and Barbara Rickard. Chapel Service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10am. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial observances will be held at the home of Robin and Russell Bengtson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now