Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
B'nai Tikvah
1301 Washington St.
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA ABEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA V. ABEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA V. ABEL Obituary
ABEL, Sandra V. Sandra Vera (Shraiar) Abel, Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was 81. Sandra was born in Boston, daughter of the late Samuel Shraiar and Beatrice (Mayser) Shraiar. Wife of the late Herschel Abel. Mother of Allison Henkel and her husband Roger, and Erik Abel. Grandmother of Luke and Baily Henkel. She was the past president of Women's American ORT, vice president and assistant treasurer of TBA Randolph and town meeting member for 30 years. Services at B'nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington St., Canton, MA on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00 am. Following interment at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA, shiva will be held at Simon C. Fireman Community, Card Room, 640 North Main St., Randolph, MA, until 8:30 pm and Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Simon C. Fireman Community, at Sandra's late residence from 2-4:00 pm and 7-9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra's memory may be made to B'nai Tikvah or the . Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now