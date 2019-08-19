|
ABEL, Sandra V. Sandra Vera (Shraiar) Abel, Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was 81. Sandra was born in Boston, daughter of the late Samuel Shraiar and Beatrice (Mayser) Shraiar. Wife of the late Herschel Abel. Mother of Allison Henkel and her husband Roger, and Erik Abel. Grandmother of Luke and Baily Henkel. She was the past president of Women's American ORT, vice president and assistant treasurer of TBA Randolph and town meeting member for 30 years. Services at B'nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington St., Canton, MA on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00 am. Following interment at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA, shiva will be held at Simon C. Fireman Community, Card Room, 640 North Main St., Randolph, MA, until 8:30 pm and Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Simon C. Fireman Community, at Sandra's late residence from 2-4:00 pm and 7-9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra's memory may be made to B'nai Tikvah or the . Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019