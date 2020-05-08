Boston Globe Obituaries
SANDRA (CROWLEY) VAN NESS

VAN NESS, Sandra (Crowley) Of Medfield, on March 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Sandra was the beloved wife of Robert W. Van Ness, and the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Constance B. Crowley of Lexington, MA. She was the proud mother of Stephen C. Van Ness (Lisa) of Plymouth, MA and Susan deBettencourt (William) of Oak Bluffs, MA, and the awesome grandmother of Bethany Hammond (Stephen), Stephen Van Ness, William deBettencourt (Cassidy) and Andrew Van Ness and great-grandmother to Silas Hammond and Hazel deBettencourt. Sandra is also survived by her brothers Richard Crowley and his wife Lisa, and David Crowley and his husband Francis, and numerous nephews and nieces. Due to the current health crises, Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but the family would greatly appreciate memorial contributions in Sandy's name, to the charities of your choice. www.robertsmitchellcaruso.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
