LYONS, Sanford David "Sandy" Sanford "Sandy" David Lyons, age 62. November 10, 1956 - July 20, 2019 Sandy was born on November 10, 1956 in Erie, PA to Dr. Richard and Mrs. Norma Lyons. He was the third of five siblings. He attended Culver Military Academy in Culver, IN for high school, graduating in 1975. He continued his education at the United States Military Academy at West Point, and graduated in 1979 with an Engineering degree. Sandy went on to serve his country for six years. The majority of his service was spent in the 172nd Light Infantry, Arctic Mountain Brigade, in Alaska, where his inventive logistical resupply became Army doctrine. Over the course of his service, he was awarded two Army Commendation medals, as well as the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding meritorious service to the United States. Sandy had a career in the Telecommunications Industry. He started his career as a Sales Engineer with Siecor, and later became the CEO, leading the Corning/Siemens transition to Corning Cable Systems. Sandy subsequently accepted the position as the CEO of Draka Comteq and moved his family to Amsterdam, Netherlands for 6 years. After two years at Draka Comteq, he became the CEO of Draka Holding. While living in Amsterdam, Sandy and Catherine along with their sons, traveled all over Europe, visiting 19 countries. In between his time at Siecor/CCS and Draka, Sandy decided to try a different call to service by his hand at politics, and ran for Congress for the 10th Congressional District in North Carolina. When Sandy and his family moved back to the US, they relocated to the Boston area, to Wellesley. Along with two partners, Sandy created The River Group, a consulting firm in which he served as CEO, and helped build a world-class firm. Sandy loved to travel and enjoyed outdoor adventure trips, such as biking the entire island of New Zealand. He hiked through Patagonia and rafted the BioBio River, in Chile. One of the most exciting things he did, while in Alaska, was repel down a glacier to see ice that had never before been explored. Sandy and Catherine's favorite place to travel was St. Barth's in the Caribbean. Sandy was an extraordinary person who lived a full life with incredible accomplishments. In his business career, Sandy showed strength of character and integrity and always respect and consideration for others. In his personal life, he had a wonderful sense of humor and was amazingly well read and his interests ranged widely. Everyone who knew Sandy knew him as a man of honor, courage and integrity. Sandy was deeply loved and respected by his family and friends. He will be truly missed. Since Sandy was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February, 2017, Sandy was immensely determined to be optimistic and to be there for Catherine and his sons as long as possible. His oncologist at Dana Farber has observed that Sandy survived as long as he did through his positive approach and unbelievable determination. He was very blessed and fortunate to have been treated by Dr. Brian Wolpin at Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Sandy is survived by his wife, Catherine, his sons, Connor (32), Greyson (17) and Benjamin (15); his mother, Norma Lyons, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; brothers, Dr. John Lyons, and wife Carol, of Erie PA, and Timothy Lyons, and wife Brenda, of New Hampshire; sisters, Dorothy Lyons, of Virginia Beach, VA and Valerie Lyons, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, as well as 13 nieces and nephews. In remembrance of Sandy, you are encouraged to make a gift to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215 or St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 25th at 3pm, at First Presbyterian Church in Hickory, NC, followed by a Celebration of Life at Lake Hickory Country Club. A Memorial will be held on Tuesday, July 30th at 11am, at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., ERIE, PA, followed by a service at Cavalry Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 6pm-8pm, at Wellesley Country Club, in Wellesley, MA. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com Burton Funeral Homes & Crematory 814-454-4551



