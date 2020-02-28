|
|
ANDREWS, Santa (Beninati) Age 77, of Stow, formerly of Maynard, Watertown & Bourne. Feb. 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Andrews. Loving mother of Lee Lawson & her husband Fred, Linda Howes & her husband David, Christina Oliver & her husband Fred and Anthony 'Tony' Andrews & his girlfriend Jessica Wheeler. Cherished 'Grammy/Mimi' of Mandy, Megan & her husband Shayne, Katelyn, Anthony 'TJ,' Jr., Jacklyn, Danny and Julia and great-grandmother of Shayne 'SJ' Tate, Jr. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Santa's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM, with a 6:30 Funeral Home Service. Burial will be held privately in MA National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020