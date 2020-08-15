|
COTONI, Santa G. (Messina) Age 99, longtime Lincoln resident, Aug. 14, 2020. Beloved wife for 61 years of the late Joseph D. Cotoni, Sr., who died in 2003. Devoted mother of Joseph Cotoni, Jr. and his late wife Sandi of Wayland, Arthur Cotoni and his wife Penny of Lincoln, and Dianne Mola and her husband Emilio of Shirley. Also survived by eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by several siblings. Visiting hours Wednesday, Aug. 19th from 10 am to 12 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Graveside service at 12:45 pm in Lincoln Cemetery, Lexington Road, Lincoln. All attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Lincoln Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 19, Lincoln, MA 01773. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020