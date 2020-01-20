|
|
FRENI, Santi Of Belmont, passed away on January 17th, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Stella Rose Freni (Lanza) of Belmont. Loving father of Joy Linda Freni of Belmont, David Joseph Freni and his wife Cynthia Russo of Pembroke and Paul John Freni of Belmont. Brother of Joseph Freni of Arlington, Santina Marchese of Scaletta Zanclea, Italy and Maria Bombara of Waltham. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON, on Thursday, from 9-11 am, and to a Funeral Home Service at 11 am. Burial to follow in Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Santi to Mount Hope Christian Church, 51 Lexington St., Belmont, MA 02478. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020