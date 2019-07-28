Boston Globe Obituaries
Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels
325 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-2088
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels
325 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
Belmont, MA
View Map
PETRINO, Santina "Tina" (Ferolito) Of Belmont, formerly of Cambridge & Watertown, July 26th, 2019. Funeral Services in Celebration of Tina's Life will be held on Wednesday in St. Luke's Church, Belmont at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 325 Trapelo Rd, BELMONT on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. For complete obituary, guest book & additional information please refer to; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Belmont 617-484-2088

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019
