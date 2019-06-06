AGRI, Santo A. "Sam" Of Chelsea, June 6, 2019, at the age of 95. Husband of 68 years to the late Theresa R. (Bellino) Agri. Devoted father of Joseph M. Agri of FL, Janice J. Christoforo and her husband John of Holbrook, Joan Ramage and her husband Joseph of Avon, Joyce Agri and her husband Stephen Thomas of Malden. Sam was predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters. He is also lovingly survived by 6 grandchildren, John and Matthew Christoforo, Dominic and Andrea Taverna, Eddie and Theresa Klosiewicz and 4 great-grandchildren, Julia, Nicholas, Jimmy and Thomas Christoforo. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Sam's Visiting Hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Saturday, June 8 from 8:45 - 10:15 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea, at 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Late WWII US Army Veteran. Retired carpenter of the Naval Ship Yard in Charlestown. For those who wish, donations in Sam's memory may be made to the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150.



View the online memorial for Santo A. "Sam" AGRI Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary