|
|
SARACENO, Santo J. Of Haverhill, formerly of Florida and Billerica, June 6. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Farber) Saraceno. Devoted father of Paul Saraceno of Carlisle, Joseph Saraceno of Marblehead, John Saraceno of Nashua, Mark Saraceno of Methuen, Marie Liguori of Wells, ME, Barbara Medeiros of Nashua, NH and Carol Liss of Atkinson, NH also survived by 16 loving grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late Joseph Liguori and brother of the late Anne Sarno, Eugene, Vincent, Gennaro, and Richard Saraceno. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, East Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. www.macular.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Santo J. SARACENO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019