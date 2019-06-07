Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa Church
466 Boston Rd
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SANTO SARACENO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANTO J. SARACENO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SANTO J. SARACENO Obituary
SARACENO, Santo J. Of Haverhill, formerly of Florida and Billerica, June 6. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Farber) Saraceno. Devoted father of Paul Saraceno of Carlisle, Joseph Saraceno of Marblehead, John Saraceno of Nashua, Mark Saraceno of Methuen, Marie Liguori of Wells, ME, Barbara Medeiros of Nashua, NH and Carol Liss of Atkinson, NH also survived by 16 loving grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late Joseph Liguori and brother of the late Anne Sarno, Eugene, Vincent, Gennaro, and Richard Saraceno. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, East Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. www.macular.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Santo J. SARACENO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now