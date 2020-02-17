Home

HARRIS, Sanyi Kenitra 45 years old, passed away suddenly on February 8, 2020 in Quincy, MA. Born February 16, 1974 in Boston, MA to Milton Alexander of NC and the late Louise Harris of MS. Sanyi will be greatly missed by her two surviving children, Semiya Harris-Eriyo and Semi Harris-Eriyo. Sanyi was an employee with the Boston MBTA as an operator. She was very dedicated to her work and will be greatly missed by her coworkers and associates. Sanyi was one of three children: Najah Harris and Chala Harris and half-sister Tonya Alexander; nieces and nephews Khyel Mack, Khyaire Mack, Torri Roberson and Toren Roberson, Jr. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister, niece and friend. Sanyi's memory will live on in our hearts forever. Rest peacefully, Sanyi. Amen. Visitation to take place at 10 AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan, MA. Funeral Service immediately following, at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 427 Cummins Hwy., Roslindale, MA. To post a sympathy message, please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
