Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
SARA A. "SALLY" AGOSTINO

SARA A. "SALLY" AGOSTINO Obituary
AGOSTINO, Sara A. "Sally" Age 78, of Lynn, formerly of Medford and Woburn, passed away on July 13, 2019. Sally was a fighter to the end and made her family proud by never giving up during her decade battle with her illness. Sally was the loving mother of Mardy Agostino of New York City and Robyn Agostino and her partner, Paul DeOliveira of Lynn; the cherished sister of Robert McDonnell of Somerville; and the beloved wife of the late Salvatore T. Agostino with whom she shared 42 years of marriage. Sally is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Arlington, MA on November 1, 1940, Sally was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret E. (Connolly) McDonnell. Sally's love of flowers lead her to a career as a floral designer. An avid golfer, Sally achieved club champion status at many local courses including at Woburn, Green Meadow and Fresh Pond Country Clubs. She enjoyed the music of the 50's and Norah Jones, gardening, caring for several pets and driving her '95 Chrysler LeBaron, that she named "Louie." Most of all, she loved spending time with her daughters and friends during their annual Cape Cod beach getaway. To Celebrate Sally's Life, Visiting Hours will be held from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, July 27th, at Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home, 142 Elm Street, MARBLEHEAD, MA. Included in Visiting Hours will be a prayer service starting between 12:30 and 1pm. Charitable donations may be made in Sally's honor to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit the funeral home website. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
