BUCKLEY, SISTER SARA-ANN S.N.D. de N In Worcester, on Sunday, Nov. 17, at age 77. With the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur for 52 years. Born in Somerville and raised in Scituate, a daughter of the late Robert F. and Eleanor (Casey) Buckley. 1960 graduate of Scituate High School and 1965 graduate of Boston State College with a degree in elementary education. In 1987, she received a Master's Degree in Divinity from the Andover Newton Theological School. Early in her ministry, Sister was a physical education teacher at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, Bishop Stang High School in North Dartmouth and St. Mary High School in Lawrence. In 1979, Sister shifted to a ministry in clinical pastoral education with a concentration on healthcare settings. She served patients and supervised pastoral education staffs at several hospitals including Bon Secours Hospital in Methuen, Washington Hospital Center, Georgetown University Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital, all in Washington, D.C. She also worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia, and Hartford and Bridgeport hospitals in CT. Since 2014, she has been Director of Pastoral Care at Beverly Hospital. Sister had also been a pastoral associate in New Hampshire, a Novice Director for the Sister of Notre Dame in Hartford, and a member of the Board of Directors for Notre Dame Health Care in Worcester. Sister was committed to personal fitness and could be found regularly on a tennis court until only a few weeks ago. While in college, she was a referee for women's sports in the Boston area. Sister leaves a sister Eleanor Gilmore of Pembroke, two brothers, John and Robert Buckley, Jr., both of Marshfield, nieces and nephews, and her sisters in religion the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her brother, David B. Buckley. Calling Hours Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m., at the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. Funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019