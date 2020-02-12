Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Agatha Church
Adams Street
Brook Road, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SARA DIZINNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARA JANE "SALLY" (BURNS) DIZINNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARA JANE "SALLY" (BURNS) DIZINNO Obituary
DiZINNO, Sara Jane "Sally" (Burns) Of Milton, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard J. DiZinno. Loving mother of Christopher J. DiZinno and his wife Denise of Dorchester, Patrice Hawker of Milton, Richard E. DiZinno and his wife Sarah Arneson of Washington, DC, Peter A. DiZinno and his wife Arlet of Marlborough and Julie E. Berger and her husband Martin of Chicago, IL. Grandmother of Frank and Jack Hawker, Colin and Maya DiZinno, Charles & Sofia DiZinno and Evelyn Berger. Sister of the late Mary Pauline Atton of Riverdale, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Saturday, February 29, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. For complete obituary, dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -