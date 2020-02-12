|
|
DiZINNO, Sara Jane "Sally" (Burns) Of Milton, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard J. DiZinno. Loving mother of Christopher J. DiZinno and his wife Denise of Dorchester, Patrice Hawker of Milton, Richard E. DiZinno and his wife Sarah Arneson of Washington, DC, Peter A. DiZinno and his wife Arlet of Marlborough and Julie E. Berger and her husband Martin of Chicago, IL. Grandmother of Frank and Jack Hawker, Colin and Maya DiZinno, Charles & Sofia DiZinno and Evelyn Berger. Sister of the late Mary Pauline Atton of Riverdale, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Saturday, February 29, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. For complete obituary, dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020