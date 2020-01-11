Home

SHERMAN, Sara Jane "Janey" Of Dorchester formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 10, 2020 after a short illness with ALS. Cherished daughter of the late Saul and Sybil (Seltzer) Sherman. Loving sister of Suzanne Sherman-Finnerty and husband Paul and Judy Oriel and husband Ricky. Adored aunt of Dr. Brad Oriel and wife Jennifer and Amanda Katz and husband Michael. Proud great-aunt of Benjamin Oriel and Sloane Katz. Janey was a pet lover and unconditionally loved her beloved dogs Tasha and Audra Rose. She was the former principle owner of Sherman-Bridges Real Estate Company in Dorchester. She was a great friend and will be dearly missed by all. Services will be held on Monday, January 13 at 12:30 pm at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton. Following interment at Baker St., West Roxbury. Memorial Observance will be held at the home of Judy and Ricky Oriel until 5:00 pm and 7-9 pm and Tuesday 1-4 and 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janey's memory to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or "MGH ALS" Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, Attn: Kylie Wojcicki. Donations can also be made online at giving.massgeneral.org please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of Sara Jane Sherman. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
