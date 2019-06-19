Services Nardone Funeral Home 373 Main Street Watertown , MA 02472 (617) 924-1113 Service 4:30 PM Concord Art Museum Resources More Obituaries for SARA KROL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SARA KROL

1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers KROL, Sara On Wednesday, June 12th, the world lost a most beautiful kind and gentle soul, as Sara Krol passed away peacefully with family by her side in Lahey Clinic, Burlington, MA. Though her time with us was sadly far too short, Sara's spirit and sense of adventure brought her on many wondrous journeys down life's paths. She touched everyone she met with her gentleness, her creative energy and, most of all, her kindnesses. Like the daisy - her favorite flower - whose petals refresh daily to open anew, Sara was a refreshing ray of love, beauty, and joy to those around her. Sara was born in Farmington, CT on Sept. 30th, 1987 and grew up firstly in Pittsfield, MA and later Boxborough, MA. As the youngest of five children, Sara was surrounded by a loving family, and it was clear from a young age that she was an intelligent, spirited, and caring soul. Sara attended Acton Boxboro High School where she excelled and made life-long friends, including many on her sports teams, with fencing and soccer as two of her passions. However, her deepest passion lay in the visual arts and, with her extraordinary creative talent, Sara studied Studio Art and Art History at the prestigious New York University, graduating top of her class. She loved all of the creative possibilities offered to her by New York City, as she practiced her craft as a ceramic artist, taught as a ceramic studio manager at NYU, and worked at a Soho art gallery. She also worked for many years in New York's fashion industry, for both a high couture dress designer (traveling to Paris for fashion weeks) and a luxury bespoke shoe company, imbuing this work with her creative passions and artistic sensibilities. As an artist of ceramics, Sara's vision was always about creative assembly, bringing together an array of materials into an aesthetic of beauty and precision. And indeed, it was this same aesthetic vision that infused her approach to life, as she collected, collated, and curated experiences of travel and adventure. She was always planning something, whether it was her next vacation to an exotic location, a visit to a new restaurant that just opened near her home in Brooklyn, NY, or the making of a new (and complicated) recipe of a beloved and admired chef. Sara truly managed to see and do so many wonderful things during her life, and her adventurous, artistic spirit was one of her many beautiful characteristics. Her family will always treasure the photographs from her many trips afar, with Sara smiling and content with the magnificence of a new beach or a gorgeous sunset. There are far too many places and experiences to mention, but the natural beauty and serenity of Cape Cod and Hawaii had a special place in Sara's heart. Above all, the most special place taken in Sara's heart was always her family, whom she adored. Beloved daughter, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, granddaughter, and dear friend, Sara Krol is deeply mourned. Sara is survived by her mother, Melissa Krol, of Concord, MA; her father Melchior Krol, of Boxboro, MA; her sister Meg Holt with husband, Garrett; her sister Cait Krol; her brother Nick Krol; and brother Bryan Krol with fiancée Cyndi. She also leaves adored nephews and niece, Jacob and Dylan and Lyla, her grandparents, all her uncles, aunts, cousins and, finally, the many friends that she made throughout her beautiful life. Sara was loved so very much, and she will always be in our hearts. Our flower girl, she was a shining light for all her family and friends, and her spirit will live on, anew and renew, in the memory blooms of times shared. Services will be in Concord Art Museum on Sunday, June 23rd at 4.30pm. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries