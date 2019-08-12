|
LANE, Sara P. (Parisi) Of Framingham, formerly of Natick, August 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Jennifer Lockwood and her husband Keith, Francis Lane and his wife Sarah, and Timothy Lane. Devoted grandmother to William, James, and Charles Lockwood; Benjamin and Hannah Lane; Adrianna, Nicholas, and Nolan Lane. Cherished daughter of Freda Parisi and the late Joseph Parisi. Loving sister of Anthony Parisi and his wife Jeanette, Lucy Buckley and her husband Carter, Joseph Parisi and his wife Christine. Aunt of Joseph Parisi and his wife Suzanne, Maria Parisi, Vicki Kenny and her husband Kevin, Helen Cappetta and her husband Daniel, the late CJ Buckley, Thomas Parisi and his wife Nikta, David Parisi and his wife Alexandra, and several great-nieces and nephews. Former wife of the late Francis R. Lane Jr. Best friend to Ruth Merola. Graduate of William Smith College BA, Framingham State College MBA, Boston University PhD. Lifelong educator in the Natick, Marlborough, and Lunenburg public school systems. A Visitation will be held in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St.,(Rt.16) WELLESLEY, on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in St. Andrew's Church, 79 Denton Rd., Wellesley, Thursday, Aug. 15 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CJ Buckley Brain Cancer Research Fund at Boston Children's Hospital, Attention: Dr. Mark Kieran, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA, 02215. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019