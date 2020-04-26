|
|
MARCIELLO, Sara T. (Gatto) Of Reading, formerly of Everett, April 24. Beloved wife of the late Michael L. for over 52 years. Devoted daughter of the late Vincenzo and Giovannina (Marino) Gatto. Dear and devoted mother of Michelle Barker and her husband, Paul of North Reading. Dear sister of the late Nino, Vincent, Lawrence and Joseph Gatto, Mary Civiello, and Elvera Magee. Sister-in-law of Marie Ely and her late husband, Roy of Everett. Loving grandmother of Gabrielle and Sophia Barker. Sara is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us due to COVID-19, all Services will be held privately for the immediate family and a Memorial Service will be held when it becomes possible. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sara's memory to the MACovidReliefFund.org would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020