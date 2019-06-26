FOLEY, Sarah A. (Saidel) Of Raynham, formerly of Randolph, Dorchester, Roxbury and New Hampshire, passed away peacefully, on June 24, 2019, at the age of 80. Born in Laconia, NH, Sarah was raised and educated in West Roxbury, graduating from West Roxbury Memorial High School, class of 1956. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the Emerson Swan Company, in Randolph. Sarah was a longtime member of the Junior Ladies Library Association. She enjoyed spending time with her children and extended family. Sarah was loving and kind woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Wife of the late Michael J. Foley. Loving mother of Adrienne E. Foley of Brockton, Michael J. Foley, Jr. of Waltham and Steven S. Foley of NH. Daughter of the late Zachary and Elsie (Shattuck) Saidel. Devoted sister of Goldie Morrow of NH, Sylvia Saidel of Randolph, Ann Fitzpatrick of NH and the late William G. Saidel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, June 28th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29th at 10:00 AM in St. Mary Church, 211 N. Main St., Randolph. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave a sympathy message, please visit cartwrightfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary