AGABIAN, Sarah Of Watertown, on May 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late George and Zanik (Koshgarian) Agabian. Devoted sister of Merritt Agabian and his
wife Sylvia of Walpole, and the late Mary "Margo" Agabian, Esther Agabian and Theresa Susca. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services at the chapel of Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Wednesday, May 22, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Giragosian Funeral Home on Tuesday, 5-7 pm. Interment at Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Armenian Eye Care Project, PO Box 5630, Newport Beach, CA 92662, or St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019