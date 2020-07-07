|
|
HALL, Sarah C. "Dena" (MacNeil) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Hall. Beloved daughter of the late John Joseph and Mary MacNeil of Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada. Devoted mother of three daughters, Debbie and David Marks of Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada, Brenda and Stephen Hall-Samuels of Hyde Park, and Mary Jo and Kenneth Farley of Medway. Devoted sister of Daniel and Sandra MacNeil of Canada, Rosella and Joe Campbell of Canada, and the late Josephine Cormier of Canada. Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Stacey, Tyler, Megan, and Devin. Dena is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a visitation will be held at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, July 10, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service in the funeral home beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Online guestbook at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020