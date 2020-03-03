|
|
MORRIS, Sarah Diamond Age 80, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Daughter of the late Hyman Sherman and Gladys (Diamond) Sherman. Mother of Richard Morris and Susan Shea and her husband Brian. Grandmother of John, Natalie and Lauren Shea. Sister of Ellen Sherman Zinn, and Freddy Sherman and the late Norman Sherman. Sarah's passion for the piano began at an early age and continued throughout her life. Her creativity was shown through composing and playing her own songs and passing her love of music and piano on to her grandchildren. She helped operate the family retail businesses and was very active in environmental research and studies. Graveside Service at Lindwood Memorial Park, 497 North St., Randolph, MA on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. Shiva will be held at the home of Susan and Brian Shea on Thursday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Sierra Club Foundation, 754 Williams St., Madison, WI 53703. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020