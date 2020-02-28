Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH DUZAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH (SHAND) DUZAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARAH (SHAND) DUZAN Obituary
SHAND DUZAN, Sarah Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on February 28th at the age of 75. Devoted mother of Mark Duzan of Hyde Park and Mary Elizabeth Duzan of Hyde Park. Cherished sister of Mary Nelson of Nashua, NH and Jim Shand of Hyde Park. Loving aunt of Jamie Viveiros, Michael Nelson and John Nelson. Also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Wednesday morning at 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, Milton, at 11. Visiting Hours Tuesday evening, from 4-7. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Sarah graduated from UMass Boston and Massachusetts School of Law, and she ran her own law firm in Hyde Park for many years. Most importantly, she was a devoted parishioner of St. Pius X Church. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -