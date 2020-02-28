|
|
SHAND DUZAN, Sarah Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on February 28th at the age of 75. Devoted mother of Mark Duzan of Hyde Park and Mary Elizabeth Duzan of Hyde Park. Cherished sister of Mary Nelson of Nashua, NH and Jim Shand of Hyde Park. Loving aunt of Jamie Viveiros, Michael Nelson and John Nelson. Also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Wednesday morning at 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, Milton, at 11. Visiting Hours Tuesday evening, from 4-7. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Sarah graduated from UMass Boston and Massachusetts School of Law, and she ran her own law firm in Hyde Park for many years. Most importantly, she was a devoted parishioner of St. Pius X Church. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020