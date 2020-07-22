Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
SARAH SLATTERY-PERELLA
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
SARAH E. (BRANLEY) SLATTERY-PERELLA

SARAH E. (BRANLEY) SLATTERY-PERELLA Obituary
SLATTERY-PERELLA, Sarah E. (Branley) Age 90, of Somerville, formerly of County Sligo, Ireland, July 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Perella. Devoted mother of Theresa Ryan and her husband David of County Roscommon, Ireland and the late Shawn P. Slattery. Cherished grandmother of Sean, David and Michael Ryan of Ireland. Dear sister of Francis Branley of Medford, Patrick Branley of Ireland and the late Philomena McGowan, Joseph Branley, Chris Branley and Maureen McSharry. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Saturday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Friday, 4PM -7PM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Sarah's family wishes to extend special thanks to Ellie Branley for her devotion and care and to the Hospice Nurses of Beth Israel-Lahey Health at Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah's name can be made to her beloved parish of St. Clement, 64 Warner St., Somerville, MA 02144. For obituary or more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020
