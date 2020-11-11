WARREN, Sarah E. On Saturday, October 31, Sarah E. Warren died peacefully after ongoing battles with Parkinson's disease. Her two children, Becky Duseau and Andrew Warren were with her at the end. Her husband of 61 years, Alexander Z. (Zab) Warren was also present. Sarah was born in Concord, NH and attended Abbot Academy in Andover, MA and Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA. Sarah was a devoted mom, wife, sister and aunt. She is survived by her two children, Becky and Andrew, their spouses Michael Duseau and Sarah Malakoff, her grandson Matthew Duseau, her husband Zab, her sister Abbie Penfield, her brother-in-law Don Penfield and their children and grandchildren to whom she was fiercely devoted. Her philosophy of fairness, decency, and unconditional love defined her, benefitting all who knew her. After spending much of the 1960s and 1970s serving as a dedicated wife of a faculty member (baking cakes for dorm birthdays, helping homesick boarders, an active member of the Ladies Benevolent Society) at Phillips Academy, she herself became a faculty member. Sarah Warren started working at the Language Laboratory and eventually became its Director, overseeing a complete upgrade of the facility. She also coached JV tennis and continued to actively help in running a dorm at Phillips Academy. She was a devout Episcopalian at Christ Church Andover serving as a deacon for many years. Later, she was active at the Episcopal Church in Newburyport. Throughout her life she was politically engaged on a local and national level. She traveled the world, loved reading and learning and was a member of the Little Boars Head, NH Garden Club as well as the Colonial Dames. In addition, Sarah was committed to many charitable causes including but certainly not limited to Habitat for Humanity, The Lazarus House, and Bread and Roses, all in Lawrence, MA. Sarah was an amazing friend and devoted family member, she will be greatly missed by those who loved her. Plans for a Memorial Service will be delayed until there is more clarity around Covid risks.