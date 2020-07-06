|
GOOLKASIAN, Sarah "Sally" (Kolligian) Of Winchester, passed away on July 3, 2020. Sally was born on January 23, 1926 to the late John & Pyloon (Karvjian) Kolligian. She was the beloved wife of the late George Aaron Goolkasian for 56 years. Sally is survived by her loving children, George Goolkasian of Texas and Gail Goolkasian and her husband Ned Schmitt of Arlington, and by her devoted grandchildren Aaron & Emma Schmitt. She was the sister of John Kolligian, Rosalie Demarjian, and the late Marjorie Ayvazian. She enjoyed music, spending time with her family and friends, cooking and entertaining. Sally was a judicial secretary at the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court for many years, a career that she loved. She spent her last happy years at Carleton Willard Village. Sally's friendly, warm and cheerful personality will be missed by all who knew her. A Visitation period will be held at Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Thursday, July 9 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Services at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Capacity limits and mask and social distancing requirements will be followed. Interment at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. If desired, memorial contributions in Sally's memory may be made to the Holy Trinity Armenian Church or the Carleton Willard Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 100 Old Billerica Road, Bedford, MA 01730. For directions, online guestbook or to light a candle in her memory, please visit www.giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe from July 7 to July 8, 2020