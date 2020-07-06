Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-0606
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH GOOLKASIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH (KOLLIGIAN) GOOLKASIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARAH (KOLLIGIAN) GOOLKASIAN Obituary
GOOLKASIAN, Sarah "Sally" (Kolligian) Of Winchester, passed away on July 3, 2020. Sally was born on January 23, 1926 to the late John & Pyloon (Karvjian) Kolligian. She was the beloved wife of the late George Aaron Goolkasian for 56 years. Sally is survived by her loving children, George Goolkasian of Texas and Gail Goolkasian and her husband Ned Schmitt of Arlington, and by her devoted grandchildren Aaron & Emma Schmitt. She was the sister of John Kolligian, Rosalie Demarjian, and the late Marjorie Ayvazian. She enjoyed music, spending time with her family and friends, cooking and entertaining. Sally was a judicial secretary at the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court for many years, a career that she loved. She spent her last happy years at Carleton Willard Village. Sally's friendly, warm and cheerful personality will be missed by all who knew her. A Visitation period will be held at Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Thursday, July 9 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Services at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Capacity limits and mask and social distancing requirements will be followed. Interment at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. If desired, memorial contributions in Sally's memory may be made to the Holy Trinity Armenian Church or the Carleton Willard Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 100 Old Billerica Road, Bedford, MA 01730. For directions, online guestbook or to light a candle in her memory, please visit www.giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe from July 7 to July 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -