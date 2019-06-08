Boston Globe Obituaries
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
SARAH IACOMINO
SARAH (SARACENI) IACOMINO

SARAH (SARACENI) IACOMINO Obituary
IACOMINO, Sarah (Saraceni) Age 82, of Salem, NH died Friday, June 7th. Born and educated in the north end of Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Lucy (Gusto) and Domenic Saraceni. Survived by husband, Vincent Iacomino of Salem, NH; children, Luanne Buckley-Coburn and husband Michael Medon of Salem, NH and Jimmy Iacomino and husband Michael Lucier of Sandown, NH; brothers, John and Joseph Saraceni of Tewksbury, MA; 2 grandchildren, Kevin Buckley of Manchester, NH and Laurie Buckley and husband Sean Timmons of Salisbury, MA; 2 great-grandchildren, Liam and Declan and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Christine, Louie, Ralphie, Eleanor, Mary Lou, Rocco and Phyllis. Visiting Hours: Visitation is Wed., June 12th from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., SALEM, NH. The burial is private. Memorial contributions to: , 166 S. River Rd., #210, Bedford, NH 03110. To send a message of condolence, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com

View the online memorial for Sarah (Saraceni) IACOMINO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019
