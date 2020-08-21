|
BURGESS, Sarah Jane "Sally" Age 95, a longtime resident of Belmont, Lexington and Duxbury, MA, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020.
The wife of the late Marvin Burgess, she is survived by her three children and their families, whom she dearly loved. Dale Marcy and her husband William Marcy of Gila, NM, Pamela Edmonston and her husband Robert Edmonston of Lexington, MA, and Robert Burgess and his wife Lila MacLeod Burgess of Hanson, MA. Sally had six beloved grandchildren. They include Scott Marcy and his wife Rebecca Soderman, Emily Edmonston and her husband James Seaman, Ian Edmonston, Gregory Edmonston, Lachlan Burgess and his wife Tara, and Leslie Burgess and her partner Justin Grande. She was also a great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren: Shelby and Patrick Seaman, Logan and Ethan Grande, Aubrey and Sophie Burgess. She is survived by her sister Jean Dunn of Naples, FL. She was the daughter of the late Lillian and Harold Campbell of Belmont, MA.
For many years, Sally and her family vacationed in Murry Harbour, PEI, Canada. She had many friends and family who will be saddened by her passing.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
I am with you still...This is not goodbye. Do not think of me as gone - I am with you still - in each new dawn...sparkling on.
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020