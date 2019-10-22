|
KROL, Sarah Jane (Bartlett) Age 87 of Peabody, formerly of Lynn, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Kaplan Estates Assisted Living in Peabody. She was the wife of the late William A. Krol. Born in Lynn and raised in Swampscott, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Connolly) Bartlett. Sarah was a graduate of Swampscott High School and then went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in History from Colby College. She and her husband had lived in Lynn for the majority of their lives. Sarah had been a teacher in the Middleboro, Marblehead and Lynn School systems. She was a voracious reader who also enjoyed golfing. She loved to ski, which is where she met her husband Bill, and spending time at her vacation home in Maine. In her retirement, she had worked at various libraries in Maine. She was a source of inspiration to her three children. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by three children; Ann-Marie Jordan and her husband Richard of Marblehead, William F. Krol and his wife Martha of Beverly, and Catherine Krol of Denver, Colorado, three grandchildren; Sarah Jordan, Zachary Jordan, and William G. Krol as well as her niece and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Virginia Bartlett and Ann Lemmond. Sarah's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Kaplan Estates for their kindness and compassion. Her Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 11:00AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (RTE129), LYNN. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial Visiting Hours will be on Thursday from 4:00PM-7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a . Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019