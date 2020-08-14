Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
SARAH L. (COGLIANO) GAROFANO


1931 - 2020
SARAH L. (COGLIANO) GAROFANO Obituary
GAROFANO, Sarah L. (Cogliano) Age 89, of Lynn, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph P. Garofano. Born in Saugus in 1931, Sarah was the daughter of the late Frank and Fannie (Chilles) Cogliano. Sarah was the loving mother of Nancy Cronin and her husband Jamie of Merrimack, NH, John Garofano and his wife Monika of Barrington, RI, Lisa Letch and her husband Paul of Lynn and the late Donna Garofano and the adoring "Grammie" of Anna, Eva and Stephanie. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and several generations of close friends. She was the sister of the late Joseph Cogliano and Frank Cogliano, Jr. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and are required to adhere to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the CDC and Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, to include the internment of the ashes of her loving daughter Donna. Arrangements entrusted to the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to America's Charities' Coronavirus Response Fund or a . Directions and online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
