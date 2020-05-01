|
BORDONARO, Sarah M. (Colangelo) Of North Reading, formerly of Medford, Somerville and East Boston, April 29, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Leonard and Carmela (Stornaiuolo). Beloved wife of the late Philip Bordonaro. Devoted mother of Michael Bordonaro and his wife Joanne of Woburn, Karen Bordonaro and her partner John Flinkfelt of New Hampshire. Loving grandmother of Alyssa Foley and her husband Rich of Abington, Michael Bordonaro and his wife Maggie of Malden. Loving great-grandmother of Benjamin and Ryan Foley. Sister of Emily Salvatore of Kissimmee, FL, the late Br. Stephen Colangelo OFM, Alfred Colangelo, Mary Colangelo, Michael Colangelo, Leonard Colangelo and Ada Colella. Due to the current health pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Sarah will be laid to rest at St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Contributions may be made in Sarah's memory to the Learning Center for Deaf, 848 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of MEDFORD. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
