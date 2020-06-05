|
CASAVANT, Sarah M. "Sally" (Donahue) Passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020 in Farmington, ME. She was 77 years old. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Casavant. Born in Newton, MA on September 20, 1943. Sally was raised in Wellesley, MA and was a graduate of Wellesley High School. After marrying Robert on February 12, 1972, they moved to Needham, MA. She resided in Needham for 30 years. Sally was employed by the Needham Police Department for 18 years. She was a well known face to many families, crossing their young children across the street at the St. Joseph School. Sally was a loyal Red Sox fan and an active supporter of Needham Youth Sports. Upon her retirement, Sally and Robert moved to Bethel, Maine. She loved keeping active and spending time outdoors in Maine. Sally is survived by her son, Christopher Casavant and his wife, Julie of Needham. Her two stepdaughters, Kimberly Nickinello and her husband, Jeff of Plymouth, and Holly Prunty of Plymouth. Daughter of the late Edwin and Sarah Donahue. She was the sister of the late James Donahue of Wellesley, Edwin Donahue of Wellesley, John Donahue of Natick, and Kathy Papazian of Hudson. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, along with many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1 Wellesley Ave., Needham, on Thursday, June 11th at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally's name may be made to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020