NAJARIAN, Sarah "Sally" Of Watertown, on June 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late David & Mary (Oulohojian) Najarian. Devoted sister of Elizabeth Willoughby and her husband Clifton of Watertown and Sona Garrity of Watertown. Loving aunt of David Willoughby and his wife Eisci, Sharon Enright and her husband Mike, Ed Garrity and his wife Lisa and Linda Willoughby and her husband Brian Delaney. She was also blessed with 7 great-nieces and nephews. Her sense of humor, generosity, creativity, tenacity and devotion to family are an inspiration to all who knew her. At the request of the family, services and interment are private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019