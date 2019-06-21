Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-0606
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH NAJARIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH NAJARIAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SARAH NAJARIAN Obituary
NAJARIAN, Sarah "Sally" Of Watertown, on June 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late David & Mary (Oulohojian) Najarian. Devoted sister of Elizabeth Willoughby and her husband Clifton of Watertown and Sona Garrity of Watertown. Loving aunt of David Willoughby and his wife Eisci, Sharon Enright and her husband Mike, Ed Garrity and his wife Lisa and Linda Willoughby and her husband Brian Delaney. She was also blessed with 7 great-nieces and nephews. Her sense of humor, generosity, creativity, tenacity and devotion to family are an inspiration to all who knew her. At the request of the family, services and interment are private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now