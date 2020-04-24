|
PINNONE, Sarah Age 81, was reunited in heaven with her late husband, Robert Pinnone, Sr. on April 18, 2020. She was born on October 23, 1938 in Eufaula, AL. After being married in 1955, Sarah lived most of her life in Watertown, MA as a devoted mother and wife, with her final years spent at the Meadow Green Nursing Home with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Faherty and her husband Richard, Dee Dee Jackman, Marlene Pinnone, and Marilyn Pinnone; and also by her grandchildren Peter, Keith, Dylan, Daisy, Samuel, Elijah, Elliana, Jennifer and Melanie. She was preceded in death by three of her children; Lisa Pinnone, Donna Pinnone and Robert Pinnone, Jr. Sarah will be remembered as a loving and caring woman. Her love for God and sharing His Word with her children/grandchildren filled her heart with joy. Devoted to raising her family well, she spent much of her life nurturing and loving them with all her heart. Also gifted in writing, she spent much of her time filling journals with poems, songs and stories. Her smile, humor and laugh will be remembered by all who were blessed with her presence. A private service and burial from the Macdonald, Rockwell & Macdonald Funeral will be held at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020