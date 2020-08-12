|
|
CHRISTOFI, Sarah R. (Arcidiacono) Of Stoneham, August 10th. Beloved mother of Phillip Christofi, Jr. of North Reading, Dennis Christofi of Brookline, Mark Christofi of Salem and Jill Lawrence of Washington, DC. Loving Grammy of Melissa Powers of Stoneham, Priscilla Simpson of Woburn, Alicia Walshe of Donard, Ireland, Marielle Mugford of Derry, NH. Loving great-grandmother to Shannon, Kelly, Sean, Jared, Avery, Camryn, Henry, Tony, Sadie Rose, Lillian and Naomi. Devoted companion of the late William Romano. Dear sister of the late Irene Manzi, Michael, Alfio, Joseph, and Charles Arcidiacono. Also survived by her grand-dog, Luke. Family and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Saturday, August 15th from 10-11:30 at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, with a Service in the Funeral Home at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Social distancing protocols will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sarah's name to Sawtelle Family Hospice, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. Sarah loved life and will always be remembered for her greeting: "what a beautiful day." To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020