RISHER, Sarah Sarah Walker Risher died unexpectedly in her sleep at home in Nahant, MA on September 28 at age 78. After growing-up near Washington, DC, and earning a philosophy degree from Wilson College, Sarah worked as a division leader for the Red Cross in Korea, where she met her future husband John Risher. Two sons and one divorce later, she started a business she named Resources for Women, initially focused on assertiveness training – something she was by temperament well-qualified to teach. She later shortened the name to RFW and spent the next three decades training managers around the world how to excel, often in collaboration with Boston's The Forum Corporation. After retirement, Sarah volunteered her time comforting patients at Planned Parenthood, tutoring, and serving-up food and friendly conversation at several organizations that provide services for homeless people in Sarasota, Florida. Sarah moved to Massachusetts in 1992 and split her time between there, Crescent Lake in Maine, and Sarasota, FL. She loved cycling in foreign lands, glamorously walking or rollerblading the streets of Nahant, spending time with her countless friends, kayaking, reading, and sipping a glass of Pinot Noir before dinner. Her boundless energy astounded everybody who encountered her. Sarah is survived by her sons David and Michael, her sister Priscilla, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Barbara, her granddaughters Zoe and Mia, and her beloved miniature labradoodle Rovie. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, October 6 at 4pm in Nahant's Ellingwood Chapel, and Sunday, October 13 at 2pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Nahant Council on Aging, Planned Parenthood, or Worldreader.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019