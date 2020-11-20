YULES, Sarah (Schwartz) 10/21/1925- 11/18/2020. Of Chelsea, MA; Newton, MA; Mashpee, MA; and Brookline, MA. Lately of Fabius, NY, In her 95th Year. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jacob H. Yules, MD. Sister of Martin Schwartz of Los Altos, CA; Loving mother of Pamela (Robert) Crawford of Pahrump, NV and Mara (Thomas) Elter of Fabius, NY. Grandmother of Emily (Timothy) Hartnett of Syracuse, NY and Jacob Elter of Fabius, NY. Great-grandmother of Maddalyn Elter of Rochester, IN. Sarah trained as a microbiologist and worked at Tufts New England Medical Center until her marriage. Years later she returned to microbiology and worked at the Boston Lying-In Hospital. She also was the co-owner of University Bed and Breakfast in Brookline, MA. Independent and generous until the very end of her life. As dementia took her body and mind, these qualities still shone through. Due to COVID, services will be private. In Lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Doctors Without Borders
