Visitation
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
Medfield, MA
View Map
SARSFIELD P. BRENNAN

SARSFIELD P. BRENNAN Obituary
BRENNAN, Sarsfield P. Age 85, of Hull, formerly of Medfield. Thurs., Jan 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Frances (Blum) Brennan, father of Thomas Brennan and his wife Michele of Hanover, Matthew Brennan and his wife Rosanne of Bedford and Joanna Brennan of Charlestown. Brother of Paul Brennan, Peter Brennan and the late Margaret Bailey and Daniel Brennan. Also survived by 4 grandchildren. Funeral Mass on Wed., Jan. 8th, 10am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, Medfield. Burial with full military honors to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours Tues., 4-7 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
