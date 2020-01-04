|
|
BRENNAN, Sarsfield P. Age 85, of Hull, formerly of Medfield. Thurs., Jan 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Frances (Blum) Brennan, father of Thomas Brennan and his wife Michele of Hanover, Matthew Brennan and his wife Rosanne of Bedford and Joanna Brennan of Charlestown. Brother of Paul Brennan, Peter Brennan and the late Margaret Bailey and Daniel Brennan. Also survived by 4 grandchildren. Funeral Mass on Wed., Jan. 8th, 10am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, Medfield. Burial with full military honors to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours Tues., 4-7 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020