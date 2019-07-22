ARVEDON, Saul D. Age 91, entered into rest on July 21, 2019 at the Village at Waterman Lake, Greenville, RI. Formerly of Needham and Plymouth, MA, and Boynton Beach, FL. Saul was raised in Brookline by adoptive parents Adele and Julius Arvedon. He played baseball and football with the Mohawks Athletics Club and entered the US Navy at age 17. Upon returning to civilian life he graduated from Brown University in 1951 and married Marilyn (Aarons), the love of his life who predeceased him. Saul was always smoking a pipe, enjoyed cooking and eating fine food and drink and often wore a T-shirt "life is too short to drink cheap wine." He enjoyed marching down the hill with his class each year at the Brown University graduation, wearing a straw hat and knickers, as well as marching in his Navy uniform during numerous 4th of July parades in Plymouth. Saul was a top sales rep for Lightolier for 32 years. He loved to travel the globe with Lynn and with Norman and Ruth Wallack and especially loved to cruise, admitting he had been on over 60 cruises including two "around the world" trips. Saul went skydiving at 50, learned to Scuba dive and traveled to dive the Great Barrier Reef, South Pacific, Bahamas, Caribbean and Cape Cod. He was not a fan of movies but would rather spend time reading Oppenheim and especially loved Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. While in Australia, he bungy jumped at age 73 and upon seeing the advertisement that it was "free for those over 70 or jumping naked," he commented "Oh goody, I'll go twice!" We will truly miss Saul's shirt off his back kindness, sense of humor, and eternally optimistic outlook on everything. Loving father of Eric Arvedon and his spouse Marjorie of Foxborough, Gary Arvedon and his spouse Ann of Delray Beach, FL and Shez Arvedon of Kona, HI. Papa Saul was cherished by Justin (Lauren), Evan and Jaclyn and many nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., CANTON, on Thursday, July 25th at 10am, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial observance will be at the home of Marjorie and Eric on Thursday following burial from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation, 8 Sundance Lane, Newry, ME 04261, or to the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019