GOLDSTEIN, Saul Age 86, of Newton, formerly of Needham & Marblehead, entered eternal rest April 9, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Born in Malden, he was raised in Everett, loving son of the late Manuel & Esther (Berson) Goldstein. Devoted husband of the late Audrey (Gordon). Beloved father of Sabra Sherry and her husband Steven, and Eric Goldstein and his wife Amy. Adored grandfather of Alex and Ariel Sherry, and Max, Andrew, and Daniel Goldstein. Dear brother of Ann Chapnik. Due to social distancing, Services and memorial week will be private. If desired, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Saul's memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Association apdaparkinson.org For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2020
