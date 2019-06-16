DELL, Saul H. Passed away on June 14, formerly of Chestnut Hill and Palm Beach County, Florida. He leaves behind his son Andrew Dell, daughter Jodi Leblanc, son-in-law Patrick Leblanc, grandchildren Felicia Dell and Max Leblanc. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine Krinsky Dell and brother of the late Murray and Manny Dell.



Born in Chelsea, he graduated from the University of Maine and Boston University Law School. He served overseas with the Army during World War II, and in 2011 he received the French Legion of Honor from the French Ambassador on behalf of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. An honorary trustee for life of the Combined Jewish Philanthropies, Saul received an award from Golda Meir for his work. He was a past vice President of Temple Emeth in Brookline and was also the former president of the Temple Emeth brotherhood. He was the past treasurer and trustee of Brookline Hospital and had been a member of the northern Masonic jurisdiction since 1953. He was the former president of the Jewish Vocational Services in Boston and former president of the New Century club in Boston.(a professional organization). He was also a past president of the Associated Synagogues of Massachusetts. Other accomplishments include recognition by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States gold circle member for faithful support of America's deserving veterans and their families. He was president of the Saul H Dell Company Inc. a Financial services firm until he retired in 1992.



Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Wednesday, June 19 at 11AM. Burial in Shirat Hayam Cemetery, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Levine Chapels, Brookline



617-277-8300



www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary