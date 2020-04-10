|
|
BRIGHTMAN, Saul J. Of Wayland, Massachusetts, formerly of Brookline and Newton, Massachusetts died from complications due to COVID - 19 on April 8, 2020. Saul attended the Baker School in Brookline, Brookline High School, Bates College and Boston University. Saul loved every second of his working career selling intimate apparel to national retailers such as Marshall's, TJ Maxx, and Macy's. Saul was a legendary sales person. Beloved son of the late Herman and the late Frances (Myerson) Brightman. Devoted father of Scott Brightman and Todd Brightman and father-in-law of Sharon Brightman. Adored grandfather of Rachel Brightman and Allie Brightman. Dear Brother of the late Shepard Brightman and the late Donald Brightman, and brother-in-law of Arline Brightman and Louise Brightman. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held at Adath Jeshurun cemetery in West Roxbury. Remembrances in memory of Saul may be made to Beth Israel Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or online https://secure3.convio.net/
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020