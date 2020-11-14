1/1
SAUL JAMES STOLPER
STOLPER, Saul James Of Newton, on Saturday, November 14, 2020. For 67 years the beloved husband of Frances A. (Liberman) Stolper, prior to her passing in 2017. Loving father of David Stolper & his wife Jamie, Edward Stolper & his wife Lauren, Michael Stolper & his wife Jane, and Elisabeth Zygadlo. Cherished grandfather of Harold, Samuel & his wife Katie Rae, Aaron, Jennifer & her husband Jonathan, Daniel & his wife Leslie, Rebecca & her husband Warren, Madeleine & her husband Michael, Zoe, Isabel, Joshua, Hannah, and great-grandfather of Lev, Abie, Yael, Isaac, Max, Asher, and Ezra. Dear brother of the late Albert Stolper and son of Israel & Ann Stolper. Due to current public health restrictions, services will be held privately, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
