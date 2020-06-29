|
MASSE, Scott Alan It is with great sadness that the family of Scott Alan Masse, age 36, of Boston, MA (formerly Belmont, MA), announces his passing on June 26th after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his adoring wife Megan Elizabeth, his son James Ryan, his parents Robert and Sharon Masse, Jr. of Arlington, MA, his brother Ryan (Rebecca, Olivia, Erin, Joseph Scott) of Belmont, his sister Christina of Arlington, his father and mother-in-law Lawrence and Marybeth Plicque of Barnstable, MA, brother-in-law Matthew Plicque (Marisa) of Plymouth, MA, sister-in-law Nancy Plicque of Boston, MA, grandparents Colin and Linda Adamson of Ocala, FL and Robert and Elizabeth Masse, Sr. of Nashua, NH. He has many cousins and friends whom he cherished. Scott was a 2002 graduate of Belmont High School, where he played varsity Hockey, Baseball and Golf. He went on to graduate from Arizona State University and was currently employed at Amazon as a Sales Representative. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, July 1st from 2:00-7:00 pm in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN (please adhere to Covid-19 precautions). Funeral Service and interment private on Thursday at 10 am and can be viewed at www.harborviewvideo.com/stanton Please visit www.stantonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and tributes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James Ryan Masse Fund, c/o Cambridge Savings Bank, 626 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA 02486.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020