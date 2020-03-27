|
DALY, Scott C. Of Woburn and Haverhill, peacefully, after a long battle with cancer, March 25th, at the age of fifty. Cherished son of the late Robert and Dorothy E. (Downey) Daly. Beloved brother of Robert J. Daly, Jr. his wife Gail of Woburn, Edward Daly and his wife Elana of North Reading and Deborah Daly of Wilmington. Loving uncle of Nicole Kenny, Emily Salemi, and Rebecca Doherty, Casey Chevers, Katelyn Acker, and the late Bryan Cadigan and great-uncle of many. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's memory to the Woburn Memorial High School Band Committee, 88 Montvale Avenue, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020