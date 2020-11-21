BUCKLEY, Scott D. Of Plymouth, passed away after battling a lengthy illness on November 19, 2020 at the age of 67. Born in Revere on October 24, 1953 to the late Marcus G. Buckley and Lucy (Movsesian). Beloved husband of Kay (Burruss). Cherished brother of Marcus and his wife Sue of Yarmouth Port, Bruce and his wife Debbie of N. Falmouth, and the late James Buckley. Dear brother-in-law to Kerry Burruss and his wife Donna of Overbrook, KS. Loving uncle of Sarah Rudolph and her husband Michael, Marcus C. Buckley and his wife Steffi, Adam Buckley and his wife Meghan, Audra Reynoso and her husband Tyson, and Rose Redington and her husband Luke. Adored great-uncle to Jacob, Charley, Aubree, Billy, Joe, and James. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Scott graduated with honors from Harvard College and earned a Masters Degree in Public Health from the University of Missouri in Columbia. Graduate school brought Scott to the Midwest, but his career and ultimately meeting the love of his life kept him in Missouri and Kansas for most of his life, before retiring back in Massachusetts. Scott worked as a healthcare consultant for more than 30 years and formed two consulting firms, enjoying many years working alongside his wife. Scott was soft spoken, polite, and kind to all, so his contrasting dry sense of humor and sarcasm packed a surprising punch. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, music, reading and traveling with his wife, especially on the many cruises they took together. He was a great cook and baked delicious pies having grown up cooking with his father and brothers at the family restaurant, Buckley's. Scott suffered from kidney failure as a teenager and the complications of this condition for his entire adult life, but he approached life with an unparalleled optimism and toughness, and an admirable ability to persevere and enjoy each day.
A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Tuesday, November 24 from 10:30am to 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and local officials we are limited to 25 people at a time and social distancing and masks are required. A private service will be held for the immediate family and invited guests. Donation may be made in Scott's name to the American Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave., Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062 or at www.kidneyhealth.org
, Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135 or at thehome.org
, or the Harvard College Fund at alumni.harvard.edu
For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com
. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home